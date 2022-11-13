Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $73.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.