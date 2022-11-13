MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MTZ opened at $95.69 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

