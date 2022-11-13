Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,756 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

