Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

