Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $221.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

