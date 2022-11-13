Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

