Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 592 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

