Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after acquiring an additional 121,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

