Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

