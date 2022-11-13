South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $14,526,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

