Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 107,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 605,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 104,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.6 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

