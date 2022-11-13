Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in SM Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 280,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 212.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 96.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 134,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

