Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,019 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

