Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,076,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $17,830,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $14,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

