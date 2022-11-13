Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

