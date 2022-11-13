SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SIVB opened at $235.62 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day moving average of $392.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

