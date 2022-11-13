Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity

eBay Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

