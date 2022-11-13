Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 431 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

