Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

