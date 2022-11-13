Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,104 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 57.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

