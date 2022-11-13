Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

SLM stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

