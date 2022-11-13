State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.69 per share, with a total value of $195,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,429. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

