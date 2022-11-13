Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

