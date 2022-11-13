State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 43.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,461,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after buying an additional 746,792 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 62.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

