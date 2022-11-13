Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.16 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

VLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

