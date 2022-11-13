State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.2 %

LSTR opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

