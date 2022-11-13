DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

