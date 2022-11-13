Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

