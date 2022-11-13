State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.