State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.1 %

HRB opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

