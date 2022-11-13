FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 85.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43.

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

