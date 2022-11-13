State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $66.45 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

