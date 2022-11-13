State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

