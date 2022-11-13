State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $6,257,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Gentex by 52.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

