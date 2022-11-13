Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.28 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

