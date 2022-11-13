RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $187.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

