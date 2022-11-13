State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 762.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $1,307,148 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.42 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

