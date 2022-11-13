State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 393.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 164.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

