State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 687,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

