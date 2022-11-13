State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

