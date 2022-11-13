424,010 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 424,010 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rocket Lab USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.89.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

