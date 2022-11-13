State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

