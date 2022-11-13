Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

