State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jabil Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

