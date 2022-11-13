State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

