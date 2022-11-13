State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

