Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

