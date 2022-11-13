State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

