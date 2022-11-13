Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 351 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Trading Down 0.3 %

About Incyte

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

