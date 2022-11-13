Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $225,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

